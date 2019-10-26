LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Halloween is just around the corner, so the women of WDRB in the Morning decided to get in the holiday spirit. We enlisted the help of a local makeup artist who specializes in spooky, elaborate designs.
The three are no strangers to makeup with bags full of bases and brushes and time before every show spent in front of the mirror before heading out on set and onto your screens. But when it comes to ghoulish and ghostly makeup, they decided to enlist a pro. Matt Goodlett is the makeup special effects manager at the Devil's Attic. This is his busiest time of the year. In addition to the work he does at one of Louisville's scariest haunted houses, he's also the artist behind many of the walking dead at Louisville's zombie walk.
"I've been busy since August 24th," said Goodlett.
He started off as a painter, but now faces are his canvas of choice.
"It's not just you at home alone painting a picture. You have to collaborate with the bone structure or what the photographer wants or the director wants," he said.
For Kate Springer and Gina Glaros, he decided to go for traditional Halloween: a zombie and a vampire. Goodlett uses an airbrush to get the detailed look. He spends about 20 minutes on each, which is a fraction of the time it takes Goodlett to do some of his more elaborate body paint jobs.
For Kate as a zombie, it turns out the possibilities are endless.
"You can do your standard night of the living dead zombie. You can do your more brownish sepia tone zombie like you get in the walking dead or alien zombies or blue zombies," said Goodlett.
He says layering is the key.
"If you layer on colors that you normally see in skin tone like browns or your skin has all types of colors like greens and purples all kind of undertones. Really you just want to get rid of your normal skin tone and build from there."
Gina Glaros morphed into a vampire. Who hasn't dressed up as Count Dracula? But Goodlett says makeup can sell the whole costume.
"You can have the cape, the fangs, the contacts and everything but if you don't have makeup it doesn't really pull together," said Goodlett.
When it comes to doing your own makeup this Halloween, he says don't be afraid to make a mistake.
"If you stumble during the dance just make it part of the dance. If you make a mistake in your makeup just make it part of the makeup," he said.
If you'd like to see Goodlett's work in action, he's hosting a body paint showcase on November 15th at Tim Faulkner Gallery. You can also check out his work online.
