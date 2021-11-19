LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of shooting video of a woman while hiding inside the ladies room in a local Walmart.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 18, shortly before 12 p.m. at the Walmart at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane.
Police say a female employee said she was inside one of the stalls in the women's restroom when she noticed a smart phone in one of the stalls next to her. She said it was pointed upward toward her while she was using the restroom.
"She was startled and immediately fled out of the restroom extremely upset and notified a supervisor," the arrest report states. "At that time, Walmart security reviewed video footage of a black male subject fleeing out of the females' restroom immediately after the victim."
Officers with the West Buechel Police Department were called to the scene and provided with a description of the suspect seen in the video.
Police say they found the suspect, 33-year-old William Mason, inside a nearby Lowe's store.
When confronted, he allegedly admitted to being inside the women's restroom at the Walmart. Police say he also provided officers with his phone and his password, and officers were able to view video of the victim taken in the womens' restroom.
Mason told officers he was "sorry," according to the report, and that he's never done anything like that before.
He was arrested and charged with Video Voyeurism. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
