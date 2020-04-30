LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday, two months after police said he shot a man several times in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood.
According to an arrest report, police were called Feb. 25 to an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Cane Run Road, near South Crums Lane, where someone reported a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of Coventry Commons Apartments. He had been shot several times and was transported to University Hospital.
The victim later identified 25-year-old Derrick Swearingen as the shooter, according to the arrest report. He said Swearingen shot him with a revolver. Police said Sweringen knew the victim.
On Tuesday, police said they stopped Swearingen in a brown Chrysler on South 39th Street. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
A revolver was found inside the vehicle, according to police.
Swearingen is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
