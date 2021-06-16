LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing a murder charge after police say he was driving drunk when he crashed his SUV into a motorcyclist, killing him.
According to an arrest report, the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the 7900 block of South 3rd Street Road at 8:45 p.m. after reports of a crash in the Iroquois neighborhood.
Police say witnesses at the scene told them the SUV was traveling in the southbound lane when it turned in front of the motorcycle that was in the northbound lane. That's when the motorcycle crashed into the front of the SUV, throwing its driver to the ground. Police say physical evidence at the scene supported witness statements.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until family members have been notified.
According to court documents, the SUV's driver -- 63-year-old Carl Maertz, of Louisville -- was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Police say officers speaking with Maertz could smell alcohol on his breath, even though he initially told police he hadn't been drinking. After a portable breathalyzer test indicated the presence of alcohol, Maertz said he had "one beer earlier and was on several medications," according to the report.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation. Maertz is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
