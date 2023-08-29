LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing more charges after he attempted to escape from Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday.
According to an arrest citation, 26-year-old Yav Mwandapeke tried to walk out of the jail through the intake/search area.
Mwandapeke also put on a corrections officer uniform that was stored in the employee break area to disguise himself as he walked out.
He is facing an escape charge in addition to the other charges he was originally in jail for.
On Aug. 23, police said Mwandapeke entered a convenience store and stole a bottle of water. When confronted by police officers to take the bottle out of his pocket, Mwandapeke "took a fighting stance" toward officers. He was arrested and released on his own recognizance.
The next day, Aug. 24, court records show Mwandapeke returned to the same store and ran inside the bathroom when he was told he wasn't allowed there. He was non-complaint with police and was pepper sprayed before he could be put into handcuffs.
In addition, Mwandapeke is facing criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and menacing charges.
