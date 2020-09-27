LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville man has been arrested by federal authorities for allegedly asking for $30,000 to shoot Louisville Metro Police officers while waving a pistol on Facebook Live.
In a news release, the United States Attorney's office said during a Facebook Live on Sept. 23, Cortez Edwards asked for $30,000 "to shoot Louisville Metro Police Department officers on scene for a disturbance in the street in front of his residence."
Edwards, 29, was arrested following a search warrant on Sunday, where special agents located a semi-automatic pistol on the couch near where he was sleeping at the time, according to authorities. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Oldham County Detention Center on Sunday morning.
Edwards has been previously convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance.
"Louisville needs healing and safety for its citizens, not armed felons seeking bids to shoot police," said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.
Edwards faces up to ten years in prison and three years of supervised released if convicted.
The incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, LMPD, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Marshals Service, and the United States Secret Service.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.