LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to bomb an Internal Revenue Service facility.
In a release, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky said Cameron Hyatt, 29, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes and three counts of assaulting federal officers.
According to court documents, Hyatt allegedly threatened to bomb an Internal Revenue Service processing facility where he previously worked as a contract employee.
He also is charged with assaulting three special agents with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) Louisville Field Office on April 20, the same day he was arrested.
Hyatt is in federal custody in the Oldham County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be in federal court on May 23.
If convicted, Hyatt faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.
