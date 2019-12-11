LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Tod Moore received a voicemail Saturday from Gov. Matt Bevin that he'll never forget.
“I burst into tears,” Moore told WDRB News. “I’m crying, Oh my God, and I played it 15 times.”
He called it a miracle.
“To God be the glory, it was answered,” he said.
Bevin officially pardoned Moore, 23 months after he was released from prison. Moore had spent 26 1/2 years behind bars on three counts of murder. But it was behind prison walls, his life changed.
“Sitting in a maximum security jail cell in the basement, I accepted the Lord in my life,” he said.
While in prison, he started his ministry and worked to change the lives of other inmates.
“I was part of the problem so I had to go forth and be part of the solution,” he said.
When he was released in January 2018 he went on love walks and worked to break the cycle of gangs, drugs and violence.
“So I had to show people who were just like me, you can change, you can be different, and you can utilize that to make a difference,” Moore said. “It's all about the love that you give to the individual. It's all about having the ability to listen, to learn, to love, to lead.”
He said it was his actions, letters of support and a clemency application that led to his exoneration. And while he was released from prison almost two years ago, it wasn't until this past weekend he felt full freedom.
Before then he was held back.
“I had to get permission to travel outside Jefferson County. I had to call my parole officer. I was totally on restrictions,” Moore said.
He also couldn't vote or even write to inmates to offer encouragement or faith without getting permission. But now he can. So with his newfound freedoms, he hopes to grow New Day Ministries outside Louisville and to take his message worldwide.
“God be the glory. I am so thankful. You just don't know how thankful I am,” Moore said. “Anything is possible with Christ.”
Right now New Day Ministries is focusing its efforts on the Chickasaw Neighborhood and making sure its youths receive a proper education, are loved and have their basic needs met.
On Dec. 21, Moore and New Day Ministries will give away more than 100 bikes to neighborhood children.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.