LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was one of four Americans at this year's Youth-7 Summit in Japan.
Much like the G-7 Summit, the Y-7 Summit is an opportunity for young people to propose policies.
"Seeing people from different walks of life, different countries, and also, specifically, being incorporated into the Japanese culture, was very, very, inspirational," said Behrad Bakhtiari, a University of Louisville 2020 graduate. "Got to be around a lot of like-minded individuals, but also bring forth my unique perspective from My Old Kentucky Home."
Bakhtiari represented Global Health. Before he left for the summit, the 24-year-old sent out a survey to his friends and family about several health topics. He then used that data and his knowledge in clinical research, to link the issues he sees in his hometown and state to a global stage.
"I wanted to use my experience working in different hospital systems, as well as like, free clinics around the city, to like, use the experience that I have to prioritize what I think are the most important things that I see as issues in our country, in our town, in our city and in our state," he said.
The summit also had tracks in economic resilience, digital innovation and transformation, climate and environment, global health and happiness, and peace and security. Delegate recommendations were consolidated into a final Communiqué.
"I think it's really great that the Y-7 is a body that's still funded and still represented, because it brings lots of unique voices to the forefront of the table. If you have any pool in the state, the district, or nationwide, please look into it. We've gathered a lot of resources to publish this communiqué. And we would love to have youth voices continue to be represented at the center stage of governmental policies," Bakhtiari said.
Nina Vendhan, Alphaeus Hanson, and Monica Schroeder also represented the United States at the summit. Bakhtiari was the only delegate from Kentucky.
There were 32 delegates total at the summit.
For more information about the Y-7 Summit, click here.
Bakhtiari graduated from Male High School. He plans to use his new global health perspective when he begins medical school this fall.
