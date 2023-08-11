LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man will spend 15 years in prison for a fatal shooting in November 2020.

Malik Jenkins pleaded guilty to manslaughter, wanton endangerment and assault.

On Nov. 21, 2020, police found Rocky Seibert shot to death on River Road near 6th Street. 

Court documents said five teenagers were arrested. Prosecutors said Jenkins and others were spotted on video at a gas station shooting in the Portland neighborhood before the River Road shooting. 

