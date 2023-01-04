LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man started 2023 as a millionaire.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner's New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million on the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing.
"I was like, 'Wow.' I went to the lottery's website to pull up the winning details from the drawing and saw there was a $1 million winner in Kentucky. I thought, 'Hey, that's me!'" he told Lottery officials.
The man said he learned he won by calling the Kentucky Lottery's winning numbers hotline Tuesday morning. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, so he won the $1 million second prize.
After a trip to Kentucky Lottery headquarters downtown on Tuesday, the man received a check for $715,000, after taxes.
He told officials he is looking to retire so the extra money will come in handy. "No more work for me, if I can help it," he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Auburndale Kroger on New Cut Road. Kroger will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.