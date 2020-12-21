LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The past year began as any normal year, but by March, everything had changed in Louisville.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer described 2020 as "challenging," but said he feels the city is at an inflection point for the better.
"Overall, I'm optimistic about the future of our city and that's because even though these difficult moments are here, I see signs of strength, resilience and community connection that I believe puts us in a position to emerge from this period as a stronger, more unified and more equitable city, " Fischer said.
The first hiccup of 2020 came on March 8 when the first COVID-19 case was announced in Louisville. From there, the virus quickly spread. As of Monday Louisville has seen 48,689 cases of COVID-19 with 612 deaths related to the virus.
"Our public health department's response to it in terms of communication and tracking and mitigation, providing food, providing housing and now overseeing the vaccination task force and communication," Fischer said. "We're in as good of a spot as ever of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
On March 13, just five days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Louisville, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by Louisville Metro Police officers after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot at the officers, who were serving a search warrant, when they used a battering ram to break down the apartment door shortly before 1 a.m.
It wasn't until May that protests erupted in Louisville, sometimes leading to destructive rioting, that continued in downtown Louisville for months.
"It started off in a very difficult manner," Fischer said of the first night of protests when seven people were shot. "As time progressed our police and protestors learned better how to work with each other, if you will. De-escalation techniques came into greater play as well."
In addition, 2020 was the single-most deadly year in the city's history with more than 150 homicides, shattering previous records.
"Soon we'll name a permanent chief of police," Fischer said. "The new chief will be guided by a list of reforms and recommendations for Hillard Heintze top-to-bottom review of LMPD."
Meanwhile, between protests and the coronavirus pandemic, there's no doubt the once bustling downtown Louisville is a shell of its former self. Fischer says a priority in 2020 will be revitalizing the once thriving district.
"The No. 1 issue with downtown is lack of people because of the pandemic," Fischer said. "As we get through the pandemic and people come and start working more and tourism increases and conventions and such, then you see more people on the streets."
Fischer also mentioned beefing up patrols and police presence downtown.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.