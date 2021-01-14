LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer painted an optimistic picture of Louisville's future in his annual State of the City address Thursday while also acknowledging that 2020 was a difficult year.
Louisville has been rocked by a pandemic, civil unrest and record levels of violence.
“There's no shame in our admitting that we were shaken at times and heartbroken, infuriated, worried and exhausted,” Fischer said in his virtual speech to the Louisville Rotary Club.
Fischer said the city has an opportunity to build on the wreckage of the past year.
He said the COVID-19 vaccine is a bright spot, especially with President-Elect Joe Biden promising to rollout 100 million doses in his first 100 days.
“That would equate to about 230,000 Louisvillians, a goal that we stand ready to achieve and surpass,” Fischer said.
Fischer said work has begun to help the economy recover, in particular downtown and the hospitality industry.
“We are working with our business and tourism partners to revitalize downtown,” he said. “LMPD visibility has increased, and Metro Government is investing an additional $1 million in our clean, collaborative plan.”
The mayor promised more reforms in the wake of the protests over racial injustice
“I'm committed to making racial equity a higher priority than ever before,” he said. “To do that, we must first acknowledge that we have not done enough to eradicate racism from our institutions, our policies and our practices.”
Fischer also said more police reforms are coming in the wake of the LMPD shooting of Breonna Taylor.
“Our police department, like other public and private institutions in our city and across America, must evolve," he said.
He pointed to the hiring of former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields as an opportunity to recreate policing.
“Her top two priorities will be to reduce gun violence and build public and community trust,” Fischer said.
Fischer said if the community takes action, next year's State of the City will look much brighter.
“People will look back at this moment in our history and say that if 2020 was a low point, 2021 was a turning point," he said.
Fischer said he hopes to be able to give next year’s State of the City address in person.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.