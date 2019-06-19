LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two employees with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections were suspended Wednesday and face misdemeanor charges of official misconduct related to alleged improper involvement with an inmate.
According to a news release, Tiffany Welch, a LMDC employee since September 2006, faces two counts of misconduct for "allegedly forming a personal relationship with an inmate and using her position to provide favors to the inmate."
Welch then allegedly "attempted to avoid detection of the relationship, and put other inmates in jeopardy by failing to report events, in violation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act."
Sharonda Simmons, a Metro Corrections civilian supervisor and LMDC employee since 2001, faces one count of misconduct for "allegedly communicating with others attempting to hasten the same inmate’s release."
Welch and Simmons face up to a year in jail, a $500 fine or both. They were suspended without pay upon being served the charges by Louisville Metro Police.
"When a Metro Corrections employee violates his or her oath or official duties, we will do all we can to assist in the pursuit of justice," Eric Troutman, LMDC’s interim director, said in a news release.
