LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is holding a special Committee of the Whole meeting to interview District 1 applicants Monday.
Jessica Green served District 1 for the seven years but left Metro Council on Feb. 17 after being appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to take over the Circuit Court seat left vacant by the Jan. 1 resignation of Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman.
The meeting in the Chambers at Historic City Hall starts at 4 p.m. It's open to the public.
According to a news release, the Metro Council Clerk's Office accepted applications from Feb. 18 to the end of the month. The Jefferson County Attorney's Office reviewed the applications.
Eligible applicants to be interviewed on Monday include Kathleen Parks, Angela Bowens, Kevin Wigginton, Charlie Bell, Arub Hasan, Richard Whitlock Jr., Dustin Cox, Victor Keye, DuWayne Gant and Derrick Robinson.
Applicants will be interviewed, then they will have three minutes for an introduction, followed by 10 minutes of questions from councilmembers. Candidates then have a minute for final comments.
After the interviews, Metro Council will vote on applicants and the new District 1 council member will be sworn in during a council meeting March 17.
