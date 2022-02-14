LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is encouraging residents in District 1 to prepare applications for the upcoming vacancy.
Jessica Green has served District 1 for the past seven years, but is leaving Metro Council on Feb. 17. Green was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to take over the Circuit Court seat let vacant by the Jan. 1 resignation of Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman.
Green and Metro Council President David James (D-6) held a press conference Monday to discuss the timeline for filling the position. Applications will be accepted starting Feb. 18.
"Serving District 1 has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I'm so proud of the progress we've made together," Green said in a news release. "This is an amazing opportunity now for the residents of District 1 to step up and be a part of leading their community."
Green has been a practicing attorney for 14-years and previously announced her intention to run for office as judge in the next election cycle.
After a councilmember resigns, Metro Council has 30 days to appoint a new councilmember to serve the remainder of the term.
According to a news release, applications are accepted from Feb. 18 to 28, followed by candidate interviews in March. Metro Council will vote on candidates during a regularly scheduled council meeting March 17.
Anyone interested in representing District 1 must be 18 years old, a qualified voter and a resident of District 1 for at least one year. A resume and an application form must be emailed to metrocouncilclerk@louisvilleky.gov or mailed to the Metro Council Clerk's Office. To fill out the form, click here.
