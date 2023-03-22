LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government is looking to hire hundreds of employees for roles across the department.
According to Louisville Metro Government Human Resources, there are 1,889 current openings across all departments.
Wednesday, more than 25 departments were set up at different tables inside the Louisville Central Community Center to give prospective hires information on available roles.
Ernestine Booth-Henry, director of human resources, reports the biggest need is within public safety.
According to LMPD, the department is around 300 officers short.
Metro Corrections is looking to fill 151 positions.
Louisville Fire is also in the process of filling 47 firefighter openings and a small handful of open management roles as well.
Booth-Henry said the need for help is felt across the city.
"The number of positions has increased," said Booth-Henry. "We've seen a decrease in the applicants that are applying. We've also unfortunately seen a lot of no shows for the positions we're looking to hire for that do not show up for the interviews, so the need has increased over the past couple of years."
Louisville Parks & Recreation, the Louisville Zoo and Louisville Public Health and Wellness are also in the need of dozens of employees.
Louisville Public Works and Assets also has over 50 openings which if left unfilled, Booth-Henry said could have an impact on trash pickup across the city.
Emergency Management Services, Code and Regulations and the Louisville Free Public Library are also among those looking to fill vacancies.
To learn more about available positions within various departments across Louisville Metro, click here.
