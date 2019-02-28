LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they put an end to a Louisville family business when a mother and her son were locked up, accused of dealing drugs.
Linda and Brandon Ferguson were arrested at an apartment complex on Southern Parkway last week. Investigators say they were selling drugs from their home.
Police say they seized heroin, methamphetamine, pills, an AK-47, and military vests.
Brandon Ferguson was on home incarceration before the arrest.
Both Fergusons now face drug trafficking charges.
