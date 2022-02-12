LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is facing charges for driving drunk and wrecking her car with her young children inside.
According to an arrest report, Telesia Harris, 25, was arrested after crashing her 2022 Kia on Paradise Lane, which is off Terry Road near Valley Station.
Louisville Metro Police said in the report that officers arrived at the scene after 11:30 p.m. Friday and found the vehicle empty and all air bags deployed.
A witness told police that the driver and two children went to a nearby apartment. According to the report, officers found Harris with her 6 and 9-year-old children.
Harris failed field sobriety tests, according to police. She also was mirandized and admitted to drinking and driving the vehicle.
Both children were in the car and both were injured, when it crashed. The children were taken to Norton Children's Hospital. One of the children sustained a head injury. There has not been an update on their conditions.
Harris was taken to University of Louisville Hospital because of what police said was "her level of intoxication." The report did not include her blood alcohol level.
Harris faces a number of charges including driving under the influence, wanton endangerment and assault. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
