LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The very first nonstop flight to Los Angeles left Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Wednesday morning.
The American Airlines flight was scheduled to arrive at LAX at 9 a.m. PST. The returning flight will depart LAX at 10:55 PST and arrive at SDF at 6:02 a.m. EST.
The airline will operate the daily flight using a 128-seat Airbus with WiFi. This American Airlines service is slightly different than others, because it uses Louisville's first Minimum Revenue Guarantee.
That means during the first two years of service - the airline will make money even if tickets don't sell.
Louisville business leaders pushed to bring the direct flight service to the city to help boost the economy. Now passengers can enjoy the leisure of spending less time catching connecting flights and more time in LA.
One family who boarded Wednesday morning's flight says they haven't been back home in five years because they say taking several flights isn't ideal for big families with young kids.
"This was an ongoing effort for over two years," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. "It was our largest unserved, nonstop market."
Leisure travelers wanted it, and business travelers say they needed it. Travel time is two hours less than connecting options.
"It's a game-changer for air service development," Mann said.
Louisville business leaders banded together to form the Louisville Regional Airlift Development, Inc. to advocate for the nonstop daily service. LRAD helped create Louisville's first ever Minimum Revenue Guarantee, which will pay American Airlines if the company falls short of its revenue target during the first two years of the service.
The money comes from local business leaders, the city and the state. It's only used if needed, and puts the Louisville community on the hook if tickets don’t sell.
"Most people don't fly, so why would [they] care about the airport?" Mann said. "Airports are job-creators. Having another nonstop is a job-creator. It changes our competitive advantage with other cities. So whether you fly or don't fly, having more air service is great for the economy."
Mann says 69,000 people have jobs because of the recently renamed Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, and that number will grow.
Advanced booking has exceeded American Airlines expectations, Mann said.
"When you start looking at an 85 to 90 percent advanced booking, that's generating more revenue than they need, so your minimum revenue guarantee is protected," Mann said. "Will the MRG get touched? Probably. Maybe during the off months, but we think this will prove out. Otherwise, we wouldn't have entered in to any discussions for an MRG."
Airport officials say they're hopeful this new service will attract other nonstop services to big cities like Boston.
