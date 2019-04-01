LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several airlines in Louisville and across the country experienced system-wide outages Monday, causing anger among travelers.
Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville was affected, with several flight delays, according to its website. At the height of the outage, half the flights in Louisville were put on hold.
A statement from the FAA said the problem was with a flight planning weight and balance program that’s used when loading the airplane.
The problem was been fixed, and travelers slowly started to see flights return to normal times.
UPDATE: The issue has been resolved. Contact individual #airlines for information on specific delays. https://t.co/5irxFMwRu7— The FAA (@FAANews) April 1, 2019
Louisville airport executive director Dan Mann said the delays could take the rest of Monday to get all flights back on schedule.
"We had multiple delays that impacted almost every airport across the country. We got the software problem fixed, and those delays are starting to clear," he explained. "Again, it's a ripple effect with the hubs. Again, everything should start clearing up by the end of the day. We'll start to see things get together alright."
Southwest and Delta both acknowledged on social media they were experiencing issues with their systems.
"It's affecting our flights system wide, and we're working to see if it's affecting any other carriers this morning as well," Southwest wrote in response to a beleaguered flier.
Delta added: "We are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running."
I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet. TMC— Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019
The FAA said in a statement the airlines were experiencing issues "with a flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata. Mainline operations and regional operations are impacted to varying degrees."
The agency said United, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines were also affected.
United tweeted on its account as well.
It appears that we are experiencing an outage that is impacting our ability to create release paperwork, Katie. We know this is frustrating, and we will get you in the air as quickly as possible. ^CM— United Airlines (@united) April 1, 2019
Southwest and Delta Airlines fliers tweeted about their displeasure with their delays.
Got to the airport at 5am. have been sitting on this @SouthwestAir flight for an hour now. All flights grounded across the country due to system outages. I wish this was an April fools’ joke. Send positive vibes. pic.twitter.com/sOPQvz9n2X— Kelly Le (@kellyrodle) April 1, 2019
@SouthwestAir you really need to be better at informing your passengers of flight delays. I understand delays happen, but it is inexcusable to leave your customers in the dark when they happen.— Tim Janczewski (@TurboTimmyanni) April 1, 2019
Southwest later said the issues had been resolved.
Last week, travelers across the country were experiencing widespread computer outages causing delays across multiple airlines. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue were among the carriers affected.
