LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The music will continue at Louisville's music venues thanks to a multi-million dollar grant that will help keep people employed.
Headliners Music Hall recently received $600,000 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant — formerly known as Save our Stages.
The pandemic silenced venues across the country, forcing many operators to lay off workers and hope things would turn around – which for most, they did.
Joe Argabrite co-owns Headliners. His company, Production Simple Concerts & Events — which books acts throughout the area including at Iroquois Amphitheater and Waterfront Wednesdays — received a $1 million check from the grant.
“To be 16 months later having it happen was a bit mind blowing. It was very zero to 60 for us,” said Argabrite. “Some real sense of relief as it pertains to staff and keeping everyone employed and knowing that we were going to be able to do that into the future.”
While Headliners has had full capacity live indoor events, Kentucky Performing Arts has not. It’s first performance will be The Paul Thorn Band at Paristown Hall on Aug. 27.
“We are not out of the woods yet. We still face a multi-million dollar deficit from where we were prior to the pandemic,” Christian Adelberg, vice president of marketing for Kentucky Performing Arts, said.
The lights will soon be back on for Kentucky Performing Arts, too. It is receiving $5.7 million, which is 45% of its earnings from 2019 and the maximum amount that could be requested.
That will be used for utilities and administration at its locations including Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, The Kentucky Center and the Brown Theater.
“This will provide that safety net to make sure that we can continue our operation, even if acts need to postpone, even if they do need to cancel,” said Adelberg.
But so far, that hasn’t been the case with Headliners. In fact, the exact opposite has been happening. Headliners does not have any upcoming shows that have been canceled and are already booking into early 2022.
It’s that momentum Argabrite and venues hope casts a spotlight back onto live music after finally receiving the funding they worked so hard to get.
“Without community support in saying that Headliners is important to them and did not want to see this venue go away meant the absolute world to us,” said Argabrite.
