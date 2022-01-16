LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville musician known for his talent as a Blues drummer has died.
Booker Washington "Sonny" Sitgraves Jr. died on Jan. 14 at the age of 84. Sitgraves became a popular drummer in Chicago, playing with Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Buster Benton and John Littlejohn, among other iconic Blues artists.
Sitgraves, who was born in Louisville, graduated from Central High School and started playing around the Louisville area before moving to Chicago in the late 1960s.
The self-taught drummer's talents were recognized by some of Chicago's biggest Blues stars. He played with John Littlejohn and Howlin' Wolf.
Sitgraves was a sought-after drummer during his time in Chicago.
"One of the big stories he would tell us is Muddy Waters came in and drafted him to play with his band," Jae Spencer-Pulliam, Sitgraves' daughter, said. "Howlin' Wolf and Muddy Waters had a rivalry because Muddy Waters would take Howlin Wolf's musicians."
While Sitgraves was an active part of the Chicago Blues scene, his family also spent time with stars of the industry.
"Howlin' Wolf used to go to my parents house for dinner, Muddy Waters and my dad were friends. Howlin' Wolf, his wife used to watch my sisters," Spencer-Pulliam said. "Just hearing those stories you don't recognize it, because to me, it's just my dad."
After retiring from the Chicago Transit Authority, Sitgraves returned to Kentucky, but continued to perform locally. He played with the 10th Street Blues Band for more than a decade. The band performed at the Kentucky Folk Life Festival and in blues clubs and festivals around the state.
He was honored by the Kentuckiana Blues Society with the Sylvester Weaver Award in 2007.
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar, a jazz bar in downtown Louisville, has held several tribute concerts to Sitgraves over the past few years.
"He was so charismatic, he was definitely a character," Spencer-Pulliam said.
On Wednesday, a visitation service for Sitgraves is being held from 10 a.m. to noon at Genesis United Methodist Church in the Shawnee neighborhood. A funeral service will follow at noon.
Sitgraves' family asks any motorcycle riders to participate in his processional to arrive around 1:15 p.m. for his "last ride."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.