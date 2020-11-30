LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native has landed a starring role in a new holiday Netflix movie.
Justin Michael Cornwell is one of the stars of "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey."
The actor's roots are deep in Louisville. His acting career has taken him from Middletown Elementary School, to Crosby Middle School, to Eastern High School, to StageOne -- and now Netflix.
Cornwell plays Jeronicus Jangle, a toymaker in this holiday feature.
"I grew up in Middletown, off Shelbyville Road," Cornwell said.
He still has family in Louisville.
"I ended up going to U of L, marrying the girl I met at U of L," he said. "Louisville is my home town."
Now he says he's bringing Louisville pride to the big screen.
The cast includes Forest Whitaker and Phylicia Rashad.
"I can't express enough how it felt to be on the sets with all these legends of the industry," he said. "We knew at the moment we were making something incredible, even to us."
Cornwell, who is African-American, says he wants to be an inspiration to other minorities who want to go into acting.
"I wouldn't be here if I wasn't able to look at the screen and see someone who looked like me and represented me," he said. "I think this is going to be exactly like that. I think people are going to be able to watch the movie and they're going to be able to see people who represent them and say, 'Hey, why can't I do that?'"
The movie finished shooting in August of last year, then went through months of post-production during the pandemic, with many of the actors doing voice parts -- including re-singing some of the songs -- in their homes.
Now the film is getting rave reviews from people of all ages. Cornwell says it's a story of redemption, hope, possibility and inclusiveness.
"I'm hoping that people get that sense of family -- that sense of belonging," Cornwell said. "I think it's really difficult because we can't see each other."
With the pandemic forcing many families to stay apart this holiday season, Cornwell says people are being reminded of what -- and who -- are really important.
And he says he isn't forgetting his roots back home.
"It was because of that spirit and that confidence that I got from the people in Louisville -- my friends, my teachers, my family -- that I was able to do what I do now and be fearless and go forth," Cornwell said.
