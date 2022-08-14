LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Negro League baseball player who lived in Louisville is being honored 48 years after he was buried in an unmarked grave, thanks to collaboration of several local organizations.
Felton Snow played and managed in the Negro Leagues for almost 20 years. He played with and managed Baseball Hall of Famers like Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Roy Campanella, Buck Leonard and Cool Papa Bell.
Born in Oxford, Ala. in 1905, Snow moved to Louisville at 10 years old, according to a news release. The 5-foot-10 infielder's career started in 1931 for the Louisville White Sox, a Negro League team, and then the Louisville Black Caps.
Snow, who was called "Skipper," played for the Elite Giants, a team that moved from Nashville, to Columbus to Washington, D.C. and then Baltimore. Snow played in the East West All Star games in 1935 and 1936.
During his playing career, Snow ranked in the top 10 for singles, doubles, triples and stolen bases in multiple seasons, according to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).
After his playing career, Snow returned to Louisville. He worked as a barber at a barbershop in St. Matthews.
Snow died at the age of 68 on March 16, 1974 in Louisville and was buried in an unmarked grave at Eastern Cemetery. After his death, a St. Matthews Little League team was named in his honor for several decades.
A ceremony at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is being held on Sept. 1 to unveil the graveside monument honoring Snow. The monument was funded by the local SABR chapter, the Louisville Urban League, the Louisville Bats and the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, along with individual donors, according to a news release.
The following day, the Louisville Bats will feature a tribute to Snow at Slugger Field prior to a game against the Indianapolis Indians, according to SABR.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.