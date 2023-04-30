LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit launched a petition to demand better access to fresh, healthy food options in Louisville's West end.
Change Today, Change Tomorrow created a petition to address the city's food deserts by adding grocery stores in west Louisville. The organization said one in three people in the West End live in a food desert, which forces many families to turn to unhealthy and processed food options that contribute to negative health outcomes.
"The time for action is now," Taylor Ryan, the nonprofit's founder, said in a news release. "The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated food apartheid in our community, creating even greater disparities in access to healthy food."
According to a news release, increasing access to fresh and healthy options will allow families to maintain health and overall well-being. Residents are also encouraged to pick up a yard sign from the organization.
To sign the petition, click here.
