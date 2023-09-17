LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit had dozens of volunteers serving hundreds of people in need on Sunday.
His Blessings Box provides free meals and clothing to people every month. It's a labor of love for the people who need help the most.
"To have volunteers come out and spend their time, it almost makes me cry," Jonathan Tremblay, a Louisvillian who attended the event, said.
Tremblay doesn't consider himself homeless anymore, but he is staying with a friend and has a limited budget. That's why he took advantage of the free clothes at the event.
"It makes people feel better, look better, and probably produce better," Tremblay said. "To pull up themselves and get themselves into a better way of life."
The nonprofit started in 2019 as a food pantry at the corner of Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne Road. His Blessings Box now serves warm meals to hundreds of people on the third Sunday of the month around Louisville.
"We're going to show up in a neighborhood that maybe hasn't felt the love and doesn't feel like people see them, and that's what we want to do at these events," Jonathan Gray, His Blessings Box founder, said. "We want to look at them and see them."
From east Louisville to Old Louisville to the West End, Gray said the nonprofit serves people from all different walks of life.
"Our goal is just to love on people right where they are," Gray said.
On Sunday, the nonprofit held an event at the Hillebrand House in Old Louisville as hundreds of people stopped by for help.
His Blessings Box helped Michael Howard get clothes and confidence he needed to land a new job.
"I was homeless for about a year," Howard said. "Right now, I am not homeless. I am just out here volunteering, helping whoever needs help."
He is now giving back to the nonprofit that changed his life to help others achieve the same goal.
"I feel like I should help those who need it," Howard said.
"A lot of people don't understand, if they keep their faith in God, they will pull through this and do better," Tremblay said.
His Blessings Box is holding its next event on Oct. 15 at the Baptist Towers INC on 1014 South 2nd St Louisville, KY 40203 from 2-3:30 p.m. Then, the nonprofit will be in the Russell neighborhood on Magazine Street in November.
"As we are trying to reach people in need, we see the people that are actually serving are getting just as much benefit from the ones who are receiving," Gray said.
The nonprofit receives help from about 14 organizations, including nearby churches.
"I am glad to see someone is reaching out to the public, to the homeless, to the people who don't have a lot of money," Tremblay said.
It is always accepting canned food and men's clothing donations. They also need several volunteers each month. To sign up or learn more about the His Blessings Box, click here.
