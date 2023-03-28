LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Louisville is promoting clean air for lawn care.
The Lawn Care for Cleaner Air is a rebate program that incentives the purchase and use of lower-emitting lawn equipment by offering rebates for Louisville residents and businesses that purchase eligible equipment. There is also larger rebates for people who recycle gas-powered equipment.
According to a news release, the change from gasoline to electric-powered lawn engines improves air quality and reduces emissions that contribute to climate change. Around 20.5 million pound of air pollution is produced each year due to gas-powered equipment in Louisville.
Created in 2003, the program has issued more than 12,000 total rebates.
“If you are looking to make a positive environmental impact, switching to electric lawn equipment is an excellent place to start,” said Rachael Hamilton, Director, Air Pollution Control District. “It is an affordable investment that has a meaningful impact on harmful emissions.”
