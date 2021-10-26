LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and leaders of Louisville Metro Council have unveiled their plans for spending $262.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
The spending addresses three categories: public safety, homelessness and bonuses for public employees who worked through the pandemic.
"I believe the proposal outlined today certainly reflects a truly pivotal moment in our city's history and development," said Mayor Greg Fischer at a Tuesday morning news conference. "We've never had this kind of money to work with before."
The proposed ordinance devotes $78 million to public safety, with $35 million of that set aside for reforms inside the Louisville Metro Police Department recommended by the Hillard Heintze review of the department's policies and practices.
Fischer said the measures are focused on accountability, community engagement, training, retention and recruitment. There is also funding to improve police technology.
"Just don't look at it as we're investing in the police," Fischer said. "What we're doing is we're building community trust as well to create a safer city together."
The city also to spend $15.8 million on violence prevention programs, and $15 million for the Office of Youth Development to provide "meaningful, evidence-based youth programs."
The plan also expands a pilot program that deflects some 911 calls away from police and to social service and mental health experts. It also funds the Family Recovery Court for an additional year.
"Those are all very, very important pieces of the puzzle that affect public safety in our community," said Metro Council President David James. "We have to invest in those things if we want to see things change."
The proposal also spends $100 million to address homelessness.
The city wants to create an outdoor safe space to get people off the streets, build more affordable housing, and more housing that comes with support services.
"They need help with mental illness. They need help with drug addiction. They need help with other kind of problems that they're suffering through," said Council Budget Chairman Bill Hollander.
The proposal also includes $21 million for premium pay, bonuses, for city employees who worked through the pandemic.
Essential public safety employees, including first responders, corrections officers and sanitation workers would get $5,000.
$1,500 would go to "other essential employees" and $500 to the remaining.
Employees who receive the $500 payment will get the money after showing proof of full vaccination or an authorized waiver. All other recipients will receive one-half of their payment immediately, and the other half on June 1, 2022, after showing proof of vaccination or a waiver.
"If you don't want to get vaccinated, that's your choice. but you're leaving $2,500 on the table that your family sure could use," said Fischer.
The mayor said up to $7.3 million would go to some non-Metro employees, including Suburban Fire, if the city can arrive at a cost-sharing agreement with the local governments. They would be subject to the same vaccination requirement.
Metro Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Nov. 11. If it is approved, $80 million in ARP funds will remain. City officials said they will again seek public input on how to spend the money.
