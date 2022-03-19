LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Derby is less than seven weeks away and if you don’t have that perfect outfit, there is still time.
A small Louisville boutique — that started in a closet — if offering some help.
Tucked back way inside her warehouse on Main Street is Britney Renbarger’s labor of love — a 4,000 square foot workspace in the heart of downtown Louisville that is very busy this time of year.
“My husband created my website... and we both thought, 'let's open up an online boutique,'" Renbarger said. "I love fashion and we went from there."
The site, Pink Tag Boutique, allows customers to design their own derby hats and fascinators to match their dress — down to the exact color and feather.
“They order outfits for everything. For the parties for Derby, for Oaks, even for like little house parties,” said Kayla Hafling, Renbarger’s sister who also designs the hats.
It’s an idea Renbarger started five years ago and it’s been off to the races ever since. What began in her closet, moved to her basement, then eventually into the space at the Ice House Lofts.
Typically eight employees, mostly family and friends, take in the others, while others photograph items for the website or make the hats.
It’s not just for the local racing fans — orders have been shipping around the country and even the world.
“If used to be most of our customers were in Kentucky. Now a lot of our customers are in Texas, New York,” said Renbarger. Customers have even had items shipped to Hawaii before the Derby.
Not surprisingly March and April are their busiest months, but orders continue throughout the summer and fall.
As for the 2022 Derby dress trends, Renbarger says coming out of the pandemic colors are louder than in past years and the dresses are shorter.
"We didn't realize how much a customer would lean on us for help in picking out their outfits,” said Renbarger.
The price of fascinators and hats ranges from $86 to $175 and up depending on how you design them.
