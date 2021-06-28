LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teddy Abrams, the music director for the Louisville Orchestra, will join the teaching staff at Simmons College of Kentucky this fall.
According to a news release from the college, Abrams will teach a conducting class in the school's music department.
Abrams says it's all about fulfilling his calling as an artist and paying it forward.
"I am honored to become a part of the Simmons College family next year. Dr. Kevin Cosby's leadership and vision for Simmons is deeply inspiring and much needed in our city, and I am ready to support him and Simmons as the College grows and develops in this new era of equity and possibility," Abrams said in a statement. "I was fortunate as a young person to benefit from the generosity and mentorship of many exceptional musicians; I consider the cyclical nature of returning this gift of teaching and mentoring to be an essential part of an artist's responsibility to serve their community. I can't wait to share the art of conducting and the world of orchestras with Simmons' students, and I'm thrilled about the chance to connect the College with world-class opportunities at the Louisville Orchestra as we endeavor to be the planet's most interesting and creative symphony orchestra."
The college's president, Rev. Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, praised Abrams' addition to the faculty.
"Teddy has always attempted to build bridges into every community in our city, his presence at Simmons will be a continuation of his noble mission — we are honored for him to be a part of Simmons Nation," he said in a statement.
Abrams is slated to teach on Barnett Campus, formerly Axton Hall. The site, which is located on Dumesnil Street in west Louisville, underwent a multi-million dollar renovation in the fall.
