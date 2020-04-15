LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two parents were arrested after their 8-year-old autistic child was found inside a vehicle riddled with drug paraphernalia and "severe filth."
According to court documents, the incident took place on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the Hazelwood Shopping Center on Taylor Boulevard, near Bicknell Avenue.
Louisville Metro Police say they were called to the scene after someone reported that a man and a woman were fighting inside a silver vehicle near the Family Dollar.
According to arrest reports, 39-year-old Jesse Stout and 36-year-old Ashley Logsdon were inside a silver Toyota Prius at that location. When officers arrived, Logsdon was getting out of car on the passenger side. Police say they saw a plastic straw with drug residue on it fall out of her lap and onto the ground. At the same time, police say Stout, who was in the driver's seat, was trying to hide a razor blade under his leg.
Police say they tried to speak with Stout, but he kept going in and out of consciousness. According to the arrest report, officers believed Stout had just snorted heroin before they arrived.
An 8-year-old boy was in the back seat, when officers arrived. Police say the boy was autistic and would not speak.
The vehicle was "covered in severe filth," according to the arrest report, including food, garbage, rusty tools, heroin residue and drug paraphernalia.
Police say the actions of Logsdon and Stout, "created an extreme danger for the child, who has autism, and placed the child at risk of serious physical injury and / or death." The child "had complete access to the heroin-riddled drug paraphernalia that was throughout the vehicle."
Both parents were arrested and charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The child was released into the custody of his grandmother.
