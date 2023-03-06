LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Early spring-like weather in Louisville brought milder temperatures and an early return to allergy season.
Sniffling, sneezing and coughing are just a few of the symptoms of allergic reactions to pollen, but Baptist Health La Grange Pharmacy Director Angela Sandlin said there are some steps you can take to minimize those symptoms.
That includes the obvious, like staying inside when the pollen count is high. Other tips include changing your clothes and washing your hair when you finish outdoor activities, keeping windows and doors shut, and frequent vacuuming. An air purifier is also a good investment.
"(Allergy season) is going to start earlier this year," Sandlin said. "It seems like with the relatively warm winter that we had, trees are already seeing buds and the leaves are going to come out sooner, and that's where that pollen comes from."
Pharmacists can recommend the best over-the-counter or prescription allergy medications and explain how to get the most out of the products.
