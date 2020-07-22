LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With tens of millions of people currently unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finding a job can be especially challenging.
So two Louisville photographers are doing what they can to help those now unemployed.
More than 200 photographers across the country joined in a national initiative Wednesday called “10,000 headshots.” The program partnered with Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties to help people who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The photos to be used for online resumes.
On Wednesday, a vacant store in the Oxmoor Center served as a pop-up studio for Louisville photographers Gary Barragan and Carl Armijo.
“The headshot itself can be invaluable, because that can create opportunities that can lead to income and employment,” Barragan said.
Over an eight-hour period, nearly 100 people showed up for their photo time slot, many dressed in their business best with eyes not only focused on the camera’s lens but also their possible next job.
“I got home March 11, and I have been home since then here in Louisville,” said Ellie Chancellor, a cruise ship performer who is currently unemployed.
Each person had several photos taken that were then sent to their cellphones to be used for online resumes or social media.
For many, the experience not only provided professional photos but also a boost of self-esteem.
“They’re leaving out of here with that new found level of confidence," Barragan said. "Their morale is boosted, and then they are ready to go out and kick butt in the job market."
Professional photography sessions can cost up to $600 or more, so free photos for those unemployed are greatly appreciated.
“Just to have this opportunity to feel really good about yourself in a time that is pretty trying for a lot of people ... it’s the biggest blessing,” Chancellor said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.