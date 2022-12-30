LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who says you have to be in Times Square to ring in 2023?
The Derby City has a ball drop of its own. More than 300 lights are in Louisville's.
Champagne toasts, confetti cannons and a balloon drop will also be part of New Years Eve Live at 4th Street Live downtown.
Tickets, which can be purchased by clicking here, are between $70 and $110.
If you're looking to get down Saturday night, you're invited to a Silent Disco at Mile Wide Brewery.
The only music dancers hear comes from their headphones. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The dance party lasts until 1 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
The Frazier History museum is hosting a Salsa Party.
The Mayan Café is catering dinner.
Tickets are $30 for dancing only. They can be purchased by clicking here.
The Crashers are performing inside the BA Colonial for the Mayor's New Year's Eve Bash.
The band will play your favorite songs while you get your drink on and enjoy some food.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by clicking here.
If you have kids and can't stay up until midnight, how does celebrating at midday sound? The Kentucky Science Center is having a party for you.
"Noon Years" will be held at the Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The countdown happens at noon. Special activities are included with general admission. For tickets, click here.
Looking for a sophisticated night? The New Year's Eve Celebration at C2 Event Venue will have special guest DJs.
The event goes from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets can be found by clicking here.
