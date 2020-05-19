LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion that he was involved in the May 9 shooting of a man and an 18-month-old girl.
Louisville Metro Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has arrested Devine C. Hudson on a charge of first-degree assault.
Police said in a news release that they believe Hudson is involved in the shooting in the 5300 block Cedrus Circle in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood that injured the toddler and a man in his 30s.
Police found the victims in a car at a Wendy's near the Shepherdsville exit off Interstate 65.
