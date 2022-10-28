LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is encouraging people to safely enjoy Halloween weekend.
LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff recommends people wear bright, visible clothing and carry flashlights while trick-or-treating.
"We suggest an adult or supervisor is always with kids to make sure they're overseeing them, making sure they're obeying all the traffic laws, making sure as pedestrians you're stopping, clearing those intersections before you're proceeding through," Ruoff said.
Ruoff asks drivers to be patient and not drive distracted while going through areas that could have Halloween festivities.
"Kids are going to run and dart through, so we also ask motorists to please slow down on Halloween, especially when you're in those residential areas," Ruoff said. "Really be careful this Halloween, we want to make sure everyone is safe."
LMPD says people should make sure candy is packaged properly, and not to give away or take homemade items. As for drugs being placed in Halloween candy, that's been more of a rumor than anything else, according to LMPD.
"We don't have a lot of reports with issues about that kind of stuff," Ruoff said.
