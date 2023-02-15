LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville Fire Department teamed up Wednesday to help Dare to Care.
Members of both departments joined volunteers to deliver the annual supply of shelf-stable food to more than 700 seniors around the city Wednesday morning.
The meals serve as an emergency food source during disruptions to weekly food delivery, like bad weather or power outages.
"It's fun to be a part of," said Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief for Louisville Fire. "It's also a community that we work closely with: vulnerable populations, elderly. It gives us an opportunity to get out and to meet them and to also do a little bit of a risk assessment on their house — a quick risk assessment on their apartment or condominium to see what some fire hazards or fall hazards may be — trip hazards, help clear those. And then we can also check their smoke detectors if need be."
The boxes include things like tuna, soup, crackers and more.
