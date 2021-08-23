LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after several weekend shootings that continued early Monday morning.
The most recent shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue near Burnett Avenue and Dixie Highway. LMPD investigators tell us that's where a man was found outside a house. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police are searching for suspects.
Another shooting happened in west Louisville, in the area of 28th and Greenwood Avenue, sometime before 2:30 a.m. A police spokeswoman says the female victim from that shooting was dropped off at University Hospital with several gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
The string of violent incidents started Sunday, with a shooting reported around 12 p.m., on N. 19th Street in the Portland neighborhood. Police tell us a man was sitting on his porch when someone drove by and shot him several times. He was taken to the hospital, but police say says he is expected to survive.
Several hours later, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Greenwood Avenue, near 38th Street. That's where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Investigators say everyone is accounted for, and they aren't looking for suspects.
Louisville Police are also investigating after a 2-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon in the 8800 block of Hudson Lane in Fern Creek. She was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where she died.
At this point, it's unclear how the girl died. Police have been interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues.
If you have any information about any of the investigations, police ask that you call the crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.
