LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after police say he drove drunk the wrong way on the Watterson Expressway, nearly hitting several EMS workers who tried to help him.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Bruno Ballo was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said that at about that time, police were called to I-264, near Poplar Level Road after someone reported that there was a man unconscious inside a vehicle there, facing westbound in the eastbound lanes.
A short time later, first responders from Fern Creek EMS asked police to expedite their arrival because the man had woken up, become aggressive and was trying to drive away.
They later told police that he almost drove into four of them in his effort to get away.
Police headed to the scene spotted Ballo driving westbound in the eastbound lanes near the Crittenden Drive exit, according to court documents.
Police stopped him, but had to remove him from his vehicle by force. Police said he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol.
Police said a breathalyzer test indicated that he had breath alcohol concentration of 0.145.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
