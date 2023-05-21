LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Louisville man who could be in danger.
Louisville Metro Police issued an "Operation Return Home" for 34-year-old Jeremy Head around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Head has an intellectual disability and there's concern for his safety.
He's 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 330 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, police said. He was last seen Saturday in the 4900 block of Determine Lane, which is off Upper Hunters Trace near Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Anyone with information on where Head might be or if you see him, call LMPD's tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
