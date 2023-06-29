LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 92-year-old Louisville man, and Louisville Metro Police need the public's help.
According to a news release from LMPD, Norman Kendt was last seen driving northbound from Polo Fields Lane on Flat Rock Road around 11 a.m. Thursday. That's in east Louisville.
He was driving a 2015 red Chrysler mini-van with the KY license plate 571 RZP.
🚨📷ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Norman Kendt. He's 92. He's suffering from dementia. Last seen in the area of Polo Fields Lane & Flat Rock Rd. around 11am on 6/29/23. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/sRGoSjauoj— LMPD (@LMPD) June 29, 2023
Police said he has dementia and may be disoriented. He's described as 5-foot-10-inches and weighs 168 pounds.
Anyone with information should call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
