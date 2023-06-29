Norman Kendt.jpg

Norman Kendt was last seen June 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. (LMPD photo)

Updated Information

Police said as of 2:15 p.m. that Norman Kendt was found safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 92-year-old Louisville man, and Louisville Metro Police need the public's help.

According to a news release from LMPD, Norman Kendt was last seen driving northbound from Polo Fields Lane on Flat Rock Road around 11 a.m. Thursday. That's in east Louisville.

He was driving a 2015 red Chrysler mini-van with the KY license plate 571 RZP. 

Police said he has dementia and may be disoriented. He's described as 5-foot-10-inches and weighs 168 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

