LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week.
The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
Police say Cooley suffers from a medical condition and is new to the area, so his friends are concerned for his safety. He is described as a white male, approximately 6'1" and weighing approximately 190 pounds.
If you see Cooley or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
