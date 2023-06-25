LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 35-year-old endangered woman last seen in Fern Creek.
Maria Paz-Ibanez was last seen at 1 p.m. on Sunday around the 5500 block of Hames Trace. According to police, Paz-Ibanez said she intended to harm herself. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Virgin Mary" on it, jeans and black shoes.
The 5-foot-1, 187 pound woman with brown eyes and black hair was last seen driving a black 2006 Honda Civic with Kentucky license plate 484XLA.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
