LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters rallied in front of the Federal Building in downtown Louisville on Tuesday to bring attention to recent abortion laws, which they call "extreme."
The rally was part of the nationwide #StopTheBans day. More than 100 people filled the sidewalk along Broadway. Tamarra Wieder, the public affairs and policy director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky, said the sheer number of people who turned up Tuesday to protest tells the story.
“I think it speaks volumes to the level of fear, frustration and anger that our community feels around these bans,” Wieder said.
Protesters said the recent laws that limit or ban abortions are not only "extreme" and challenge Roe v. Wade but will also hurt and kill women by limiting their access to health care. At one point, the vast majority of people sat down on the sidewalk to stage a "die in," like a "sit in" but to represent the women who could die from unsafe abortions if more bans are created or enforced.
“We had so many onerous bills passed in our state legislature just a few months ago that we’re used as models in other states," Wieder said. "They saw that they had success and power here and went running with it. They also have a new makeup of the Supreme Court, which gives them a lot of power as they move forward.”
Most recently, Missouri passed what is commonly called a heartbeat bill, and Alabama passed a ban on all abortions. Mississippi, Georgia, Ohio and Kentucky also have several varying abortion laws. Wieder said many people who support abortion laws are simply misinformed about how they work.
“It’s actually terrifying to hear representatives who are repealing access to care not even know what that even looks like or how our bodies work,” she said.
Both opposing sides argue the other is misinformed. Margie Montgomery, the executive director for Kentucky Right to Life, said in response to Tuesday’s protesters that abortion laws are not what is extreme.
“Do they think it was extreme killing pre-born babies?” she said. “And putting knives through the back of their skulls? And taking apart the body of the babies limb by limb? They don’t consider that extreme?”
She believes it is important that lawmakers continue to push legislation to prohibit abortion.
“The laws that are being passed in other states are not extreme. They’re protective,” Montgomery said. “They’re there to defend the pre-born child from such torture.”
She added that abortion not only hurts the unborn child, but “women also suffer in abortions,” physically and spiritually. Montgomery said the Right to Life Association actually has more pregnancy help centers for women than the “pro-abortion side” provides.
She believes what Tuesday’s protesters “are really worried about” is that Roe v. Wade could be challenged or overturned. She said everything Right to Life does will be to support of saving babies and mothers.
“Although we passed four bills through the Kentucky General Assembly, many of them are tied up in court, because the ACLU and Planned Parenthood immediately had a suit filed against them," Montgomery said. "So we’re happy the ultrasound is still a law, and we’re hoping the dismemberment will withstand the hearings in court.”
Wieder said those supporting reproductive health will make sure their voices are heard by voting for change.
“We are going to fight back. We are going to be heard,” she said. “We are going to fight back. We are going to vote you out.”
Kaira Patterson, one of the protesters Tuesday, wore a red cape and white cap with a group of women holding signs on the steps of the Federal Building. The red cloak from “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a frequent symbol turning up at women’s rights and abortion rallies.
“I came because there’s a lot of women who can’t,” Patterson said. “They’ve died from unsafe abortions.”
Tucked safely under Patterson’s red cloak was her eight-week old son, Teddy.
“He also believes in women’s rights to safe health care,” she said. “He comes where I go, but this was also a statement, you know? I chose him.”
Patterson emphasized it’s having the choice that is the critically important part for women. She said she used to be “pro-life” but then started asking questions and educating herself. She said her turning point was realizing Planned Parenthood is about more than abortions but providing women with necessary access to healthcare necessities.
“Women need ultrasounds," she said. "They need contraceptives to prevent abortions. They need a safe place to go get tested for HIV."
Leaders from Black Lives Matter and Sister Song were also at Tuesday’s rally. Rep. Attica Scott attended and told the crowd it will be critical to support women’s and minority rights in the upcoming elections.
She led the crowd in a chant:
“When women’s rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up! Fight back!”
