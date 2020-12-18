LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting a new full-time prosecutor to go after federal gun crimes in the city.
Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Porter was sworn in Friday as a special assistant United States attorney.
According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Justice is allocating $400,000 for Porter's hiring. The award is one of only 13 in the country given through the DOJ's Project Guardian.
The move, "supports violence reduction efforts in Louisville along with the federal carjacking task force, greater ATF and FBI engagement with LMPD and the roll-out of the Group Violence (GVI) approach."
Porter's appointment comes after more than 160 murders in Louisville thus far this year.
"We must bring a sense of urgency to the historic levels of slaughter and wounding that has been 2020 in Louisville, with this innovative new prosecutorial model for targeting trigger pullers doing that that," said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, in a statement. "Today's announcement results from a growing partnership with one of our Commonwealth's most thoughtful and experienced prosecutors, Tom Wine, and allows us to further draw upon the talents of a dedicated public servant like new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Porter. Lives will be saved because of it."
