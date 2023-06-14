LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington lawmakers traded the podium for the batter's box on Wednesday.
Louisville's freshman congressman, Rep. Morgan McGarvey, played for the Democrats in this year's Congressional Baseball Game.
Each member of Congress chooses a jersey from their hometown. McGarvey wore a Bellarmine jersey in honor of his high school friend BJ Treece. Treece pitched for Bellarmine, and died from cancer in 2014.
"You really get to know people. I think that's one of the best benefits of being on the team, and the game itself is at the Washington Nationals' stadium so there will be close to 20,000 people there, it will be broadcast on TV," McGarvey said. "And look, no matter what happens, it's going to be fun (having) that type of experience."
The annual game is for a good cause. The teams each raise money for charities in Washington, D.C.
The Republicans ended up winning the game, 16-6.
