LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers often undergo training for active shooting situations, and now, a local security company is providing similar training for average citizens.
Jarl Security said there have been more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. The company defines mass shootings as incidents where three or more people were killed or injured by gunfire (that number does not include accidental shootings).
To launch its new training program, Jarl took its firsthand military experience and combined it Monday with information from experts in medicine and law enforcement — like the FBI — to create a comprehensive lesson on how to react in traumatic situations.
The class was held at Congregation Adath Jeshurun, a house of worship on Woodbourne Avenue in the Highlands.
People who attended Monday's training session learned some key identifiers for active shooters, how to spot an issue before it starts, how to react if you’re in an active shooter situation, how to stay composed and how to interact with law enforcement.
Jarl Security hopes the audience took away some general useful knowledge as well as the confidence and tools needed to react.
"We’re not trying to play to morbid curiosity or teach people to be John Wick here," Jarl Security Owner Frank Beifuss said. "We just want people to have the tools to sort through a traumatic experience. It's for an active shooter, but it’ll give you tools that will apply to all kinds of events in your life, house fires to burglaries to mugging as to a violent car wreck.
