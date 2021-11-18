LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another homeless camp in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be cleared.
In a news release Thursday, the city said a 24-hour notice was served at 8 a.m. Wednesday to residents of a camp at East Liberty and Jefferson streets in downtown Louisville. The camp is next to the off ramp to Jefferson Street from Interstate 65 North.
Officials said this camp needs to be cleared because of health and safety concerns for residents and the surrounding community. The camp will be cleared and permanent signs saying "no trespassing/no camping" will be put in obvious locations to keep the camp from coming back.
Over the next 72 hours, homeless outreach volunteers will help camp residents find services including shelter beds, housing navigators and mental and behavioral health providers.
The encampment is scheduled to be cleared at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
This is the third camp targeted by the city of Louisville. A camp in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood was cleared in October, and a camp near the Ninth Street ramp from Interstate 64 was cleared in early August.
