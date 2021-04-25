LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is stepping up to bat in the fight against breast cancer once again.
On Monday, the bat factory in Louisville will be making pink bats for Major League Baseball (MLB) players to use on Mother's Day.
The 15-year tradition was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Players using the pink bats include Louisville native Will Smith, who won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Indiana University alum and current Washington National Kyle Schwarber will also use the bright-pink bat.
The goal is to raise awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer.
Anyone can order a custom pink bat from Louisville Slugger. The company is donating $10 from each bat to charities fighting breast cancer.
